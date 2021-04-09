Piper Sandler Weighs in on NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEP. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

NYSE NEP opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 544,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 337,588 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,328,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

