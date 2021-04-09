Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $36.56 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,775.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

