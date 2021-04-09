Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 80,729 Shares

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PRCH opened at $17.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34. Porch Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

