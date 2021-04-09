Porch Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,511 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 847% compared to the typical daily volume of 582 put options.

Shares of PRCH opened at $17.30 on Friday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

