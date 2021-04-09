PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Holdings Reduced by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PCH stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $57.63. 3,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,524. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

