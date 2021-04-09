PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Holdings Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.90% of PotlatchDeltic worth $30,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 957,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $57.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

