PowerPool Price Reaches $3.47 on Top Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00005962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $79.01 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00617039 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00040029 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,798,598 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.