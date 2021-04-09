PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.61.

NYSE PPG traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day moving average is $140.60. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.