Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $11.23 Million Stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 17.68% of SEACOR Marine worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMHI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 43.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Fabrikant acquired 14,898 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $81,194.10. 14.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMHI stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.82). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 33.94%.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

