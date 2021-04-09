Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,821,000 after buying an additional 969,363 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $410.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.29 and a 12-month high of $410.11.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

