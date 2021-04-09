Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.20% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

