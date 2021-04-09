Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,380 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.19% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $16,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 61,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

NYSE PNW opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

