Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,180 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 88.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 56.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.18 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Patrick J. Christmas sold 10,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $496,787.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,337.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,427 shares of company stock worth $2,428,329. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

