Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $15.47 Million Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 708,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,472,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.20% of Codexis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 721,785 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Codexis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,137 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $6,953,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Codexis stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,050. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

