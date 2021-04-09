Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,602,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR opened at $96.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.78. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.72 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

