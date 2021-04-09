Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,952 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Franklin Electric worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $79.90 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

