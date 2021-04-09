Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.88 Million Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 73,164 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $24,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,963 shares of company stock worth $8,703,891. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.