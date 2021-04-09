Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 105,376 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $25,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after acquiring an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hub Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Hub Group by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 198,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 72,231 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $68.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.