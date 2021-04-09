Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,064 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,064 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 103.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in LKQ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

