Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,043 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $23,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COO opened at $381.02 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $401.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.60. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.