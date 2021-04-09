Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 94,422 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Macy’s worth $24,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 831,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $16.17 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

