Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.76. 53,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,224. The stock has a market cap of $393.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.10. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

