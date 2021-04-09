Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 147,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,425,744. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.