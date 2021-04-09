Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $340.20. 4,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.04 and its 200 day moving average is $305.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.