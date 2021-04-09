Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,162 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.61. 4,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,713. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $143.01 and a one year high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.