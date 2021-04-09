Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 349,065 shares.The stock last traded at $44.40 and had previously closed at $44.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

