Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,460 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,033. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

