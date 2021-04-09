Prudential Financial, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

PRU opened at $92.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

