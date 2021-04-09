Prudential (LON:PRU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,303.71

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,303.71 ($17.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,581 ($20.66). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24), with a volume of 3,816,538 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,510.33 ($19.73).

Get Prudential alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,504.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,303.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock has a market cap of £40.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Prudential Company Profile (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.