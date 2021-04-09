PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Down 4.3%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 558,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,761,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Singapore, Timor Leste, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company offers current and savings accounts; time deposits; vehicle, home, micro business, working capital, investment, food, warehouse receipt, partnership, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as loans for borrowers/debtors; and supply chain financing solutions.

