Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells $15,523.20 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,430,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,415,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $28,518,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1,091.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,102,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,571 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

