PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Up 3.8%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.56 and last traded at $108.56. 14,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,005,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.56.

Several research firms have commented on PVH. UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $5,169,199. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PVH by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

