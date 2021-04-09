Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By Raymond James (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEM. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.14.

Shares of AEM opened at C$76.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$89.97. The firm has a market cap of C$18.63 billion and a PE ratio of 36.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$65.20 and a 1-year high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$78.25 per share, with a total value of C$391,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,627,626.75. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total value of C$8,076,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,078,851.70. Insiders have acquired 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 in the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

