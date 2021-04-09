Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By DA Davidson

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

