Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $143.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

