Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of GL stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after buying an additional 63,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,380,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $95,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,016,587.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

