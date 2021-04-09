Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Raised by Analyst

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.57.

TSE:LIF opened at C$36.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.45. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$17.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.83%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.