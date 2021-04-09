Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Boosted by Raymond James

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.35 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.06.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$2.02. The company has a market cap of C$750.46 million and a P/E ratio of 22.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.27.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

