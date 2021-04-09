Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE:APTV opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average is $126.49. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

