Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Lowered by Analyst

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million.

FATE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $79.01 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 9,483 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $1,089,976.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,939.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,372 shares of company stock worth $22,185,198. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 79,211 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

