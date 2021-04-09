Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Cut by Northcoast Research (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

RBA stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

