Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. Voya Financial has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Voya Financial by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Voya Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Voya Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.