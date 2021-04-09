Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lifted by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.30.

NDAQ stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $102.67 and a 1-year high of $153.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

