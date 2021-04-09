Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Issued By Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$11.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

