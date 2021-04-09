Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 388,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

