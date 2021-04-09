QASH (QASH) Trading Up 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. One QASH coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $55.76 million and approximately $948,516.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00054825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00087869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.08 or 0.00618230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032630 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

