Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7,610.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 0.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,701. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

