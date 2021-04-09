Quark Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Quark has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $417.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 76.4% higher against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.