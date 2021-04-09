Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after purchasing an additional 556,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,952,000 after acquiring an additional 641,326 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 4.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,667,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 341,728 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

