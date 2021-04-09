R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $28.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In other R1 RCM news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 in the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $433,464,000 after buying an additional 1,327,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $80,552,000 after buying an additional 154,794 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $39,589,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 279.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.